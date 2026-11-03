Michael Page India survey: 97% eager to upskill in AI
Turns out almost everyone's thinking about AI at work: 97% of Indian professionals say they're eager to upskill in artificial intelligence, according to Michael Page India's latest survey.
Most believe AI isn't just hype; 88% feel it will make their jobs more productive and efficient, and it's quickly becoming part of daily routines.
Survey: over 70% use AI tools
The report shows that tools like chatbots and generative AI are already pretty common: More than 70% use them regularly. But when it comes to analytic AI, there's still room for growth.
Even with all this excitement, many worry about losing the human touch (65%) or privacy issues (61%).
For most, learning AI is less about switching fields and more about moving up where they already are: think better efficiency, improved employment prospects, and higher pay.