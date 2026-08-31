Michael Saylor's strategy buys 4,603 bitcoin for $369.7 million Monday
Michael Saylor's company, Strategy, just jumped back into bitcoin after two months off, scooping up 4,603 coins for $369.7 million (that's $80,318 each).
The news came out Monday (August 31), signaling Saylor isn't slowing down on his crypto bets.
Strategy raised $602.8, holds 845,050 bitcoin
Strategy funded the buy with money raised from selling common stock: $602.8 in total. Part of that went to buy back some preferred shares; the rest helped boost their cash pile and pay for all that bitcoin.
With this move, Strategy now holds a massive 845,050 bitcoins bought for roughly $63.73 billion at an average price of $75,412 each.
Strategy stock up 1.65% bitcoin $78,400
After the announcement, Strategy's stock (MSTR) ticked up 1.65% in pre-market trading and bitcoin itself nudged up to $78,400.
Looks like investors are still here for Saylor's big crypto energy.