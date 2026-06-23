Micro AGI's shift offers free NYC cleaning while training AI
Business
Micro AGI, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence startup, just launched Shift, a program offering free apartment cleaning in New York City.
The twist? Workers wear cap-mounted cameras to record their tasks, and all that footage helps train AI and robots to handle real-life situations.
Bercan Kilic praises Shift, privacy concerns
founder Bercan Kilic says Shift is meant to "advance humanity" and hopes to expand the service worldwide, including repairs.
But privacy advocates are uneasy about the in-home recordings: Electronic Privacy Information Center director Calli Schroeder notes these cameras could capture private conversations and daily life.