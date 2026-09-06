micro1 hiring 10,000 worldwide to label robot training videos
Business
AI startup micro1 is hiring 10,000 people worldwide to help train robots: applicants do not need previous experience working with artificial intelligence or robotics.
The job is pretty straightforward: watch videos of robots doing tasks, spot and label objects or actions, and get paid $50 to $90 an hour for your time.
micro1 draws nearly 20,000 sign-ups
Interest has been huge: close to 20,000 people had signed up within six hours.
micro1 said around 2,000 were already being onboarded over the following 12 hours.
While they're mainly looking at English-speaking and Western countries right now, applications are open globally.
CEO Ali Ansari says this human input is key to making smarter robots.
Plus, there's a $300 referral bonus for successful referrals.