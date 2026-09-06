micro1 hiring 10,000 worldwide to label robot training videos

Interest has been huge: close to 20,000 people had signed up within six hours.

micro1 said around 2,000 were already being onboarded over the following 12 hours.

While they're mainly looking at English-speaking and Western countries right now, applications are open globally.

CEO Ali Ansari says this human input is key to making smarter robots.

Plus, there's a $300 referral bonus for successful referrals.