Micro1 lifts revenue run rate to $500 million in 8 months
Micro1, a four-year-old AI data-labeling startup, has jumped its annual revenue run rate from $100 million to $500 million in only eight months.
The company retains roughly 60% to 70% of that figure, meaning it's bringing in $150 million to $200 million after costs, as the demand for AI training data keeps booming.
Micro1 sells reusable synthetic datasets
Even though it's smaller than rivals like Mercor and Handshake, Micro1 stands out by using synthetic data tricks, like automated video descriptions, and selling reusable "off-the-shelf" datasets to multiple clients.
This approach has helped them hit impressive gross margins (up to 90%).
The company started as an AI recruiting platform but pivoted to data labeling and is now building a robotics pre-training dataset and having experts evaluate model outputs, a concept known as reinforcement learning gyms.
They raised its Series A at a $500 million valuation last September and may have picked up more funding since then.
Founder Ali Ansari also made it clear: they don't sell data to Chinese model makers, addressing concerns about foreign competition.