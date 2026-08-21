Micro1 lifts revenue run rate to $500 million in 8 months

Even though it's smaller than rivals like Mercor and Handshake, Micro1 stands out by using synthetic data tricks, like automated video descriptions, and selling reusable "off-the-shelf" datasets to multiple clients.

This approach has helped them hit impressive gross margins (up to 90%).

The company started as an AI recruiting platform but pivoted to data labeling and is now building a robotics pre-training dataset and having experts evaluate model outputs, a concept known as reinforcement learning gyms.

They raised its Series A at a $500 million valuation last September and may have picked up more funding since then.

Founder Ali Ansari also made it clear: they don't sell data to Chinese model makers, addressing concerns about foreign competition.