Micron CEO calls memory AI infrastructure amid $250B US investment
Micron's CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, is making it clear: AI can't work without memory chips.
On CNBC, he called memory the "strategic infrastructure of the AI era."
To keep up with skyrocketing demand, Micron is part of a planned $250 billion investment in US manufacturing and research, including a huge new chip plant in Idaho that should be running by mid-2027.
Micron locks deals with 16 customers
AI is driving massive demand for memory: think data centers, self-driving cars, and robots.
Right now, Micron's data-center customers want about 50% more supply than it can commit.
To tackle this, the company has locked in five-year strategic agreements with 16 customers.
The hype around AI even pushed Micron's stock over a $1 trillion market cap on May 26: proof that memory really is powering the future.