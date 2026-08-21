Micron CEO calls memory AI infrastructure amid $250B US investment

AI is driving massive demand for memory: think data centers, self-driving cars, and robots.

Right now, Micron's data-center customers want about 50% more supply than it can commit.

To tackle this, the company has locked in five-year strategic agreements with 16 customers.

The hype around AI even pushed Micron's stock over a $1 trillion market cap on May 26: proof that memory really is powering the future.