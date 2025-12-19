Micron: Memory shortages to persist beyond 2026, keeping DDR5 prices elevated Business Dec 19, 2025

Micron says the huge demand for AI is making memory chips like DRAM and NAND harder to find—and this shortage will last well past 2026.

That's already driving up DDR5 prices and making it tougher for regular buyers to get their hands on new memory kits.

The company just posted record revenue, mostly thanks to its AI-focused customers.