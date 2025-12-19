Micron: Memory shortages to persist beyond 2026, keeping DDR5 prices elevated
Micron says the huge demand for AI is making memory chips like DRAM and NAND harder to find—and this shortage will last well past 2026.
That's already driving up DDR5 prices and making it tougher for regular buyers to get their hands on new memory kits.
The company just posted record revenue, mostly thanks to its AI-focused customers.
Why is this happening?
Micron is shutting down its Crucial consumer brand and shifting focus to high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI data centers.
HBM needs about three times more silicon wafers than standard DRAM, which means less supply for PCs, phones, and cars.
Even with a planned 20% boost in shipments next year, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra says supply will remain "substantially short of the demand for the foreseeable future."
What's next?
Micron plans new factories in Idaho (starting production in 2027) and New York (by 2030), but these won't help much until late 2027 or later.
So if you're hoping for cheaper or more available memory anytime soon, you might have to wait—AI's appetite is keeping things tight for everyone else.