Micron opens its 1st semiconductor plant in India
Business
Micron just launched its first big semiconductor facility in Sanand, Gujarat.
This new plant will turn advanced DRAM and NAND chips from around the world into finished memory products, mainly for AI tech.
Prime Minister Modi was there for the grand opening.
Micron has put in ₹22,516 crore and created 2,000 jobs with this facility.
The plant takes in wafer chips from Micron's global factories and assembles them into SSDs, DRAM, and NAND storage devices—basically the stuff that helps your favorite apps and gadgets run faster.