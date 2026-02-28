Micron opens its 1st semiconductor plant in India

Micron has put in ₹22,516 crore and created 2,000 jobs with this facility. The plant takes in wafer chips from Micron's global factories and assembles them into SSDs, DRAM, and NAND storage devices—basically the stuff that helps your favorite apps and gadgets run faster.

This new hub is set to meet the growing demand for memory in AI applications while giving a serious push to Gujarat's semiconductor scene.

It's also a big step toward India making more of its own tech components instead of relying on imports.