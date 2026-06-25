Micron posts $41.46B revenue as stock jumps 16% after-hours

Micron data center revenue jumps sevenfold

CEO Sanjay Mehrotra says booming demand for memory chips and tight supply helped drive this success, though he expects things to gradually balance out by 2028.

Micron's data center segment led the charge with revenue jumping sevenfold, and new long-term deals are anticipated to bring in $22 billion in financial commitments to help keep growth strong.

Gross margins also improved sharply, hitting 84.9%.