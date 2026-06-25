Micron posts $41.46B revenue as stock jumps 16% after-hours
Business
Micron Technology just had a major win: its stock shot up 16% in after-hours trading on June 24, 2026.
The company pulled in $41.46 billion in revenue this quarter, which is four times last year's number and way above what analysts expected.
Earnings per share also climbed to $25.11, easily beating forecasts.
Micron data center revenue jumps sevenfold
CEO Sanjay Mehrotra says booming demand for memory chips and tight supply helped drive this success, though he expects things to gradually balance out by 2028.
Micron's data center segment led the charge with revenue jumping sevenfold, and new long-term deals are anticipated to bring in $22 billion in financial commitments to help keep growth strong.
Gross margins also improved sharply, hitting 84.9%.