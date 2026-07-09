Micron raises US memory chip investment to $250B by 2035

Micron entering decade deal with GlobalWafers

The news sent Micron's stock up 8%, capping off a year where shares have already soared over 200%.

Its plans include building a huge New York campus and expanding in Idaho and Virginia, which together should create over 90,000 jobs.

Plus, Micron also said it will enter into a decade-long deal with GlobalWafers to secure the raw materials they'll need for all this growth.