Micron raises US memory chip investment to $250B by 2035
Business
Micron is going big on US chip production, bumping its investment up to $250 billion by 2035, $50 billion more than it promised last June.
The push comes as AI and government support make memory chips more important than ever.
Micron entering decade deal with GlobalWafers
The news sent Micron's stock up 8%, capping off a year where shares have already soared over 200%.
Its plans include building a huge New York campus and expanding in Idaho and Virginia, which together should create over 90,000 jobs.
Plus, Micron also said it will enter into a decade-long deal with GlobalWafers to secure the raw materials they'll need for all this growth.