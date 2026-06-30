Micron revenue up more than 346% to $41.4B this quarter
Micron just pulled off a massive leap in revenue, up more than 346% to $41.4 billion this quarter, all thanks to the exploding demand for memory chips powering AI.
Their net income soared too, hitting $28.24 billion, which is roughly 15 times more than last year.
After these results were released, Micron's market value shot past $1 trillion and its stock took off as investors bet big on AI tech.
Micron has committed planned HBM production for 2026
Micron's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) tech is now a must-have for AI servers because it moves data crazy fast with stacked memory layers.
The company has already committed planned HBM production for 2026 with long-term deals and expects approximately $50 billion this quarter.
They're also investing roughly $27 billion this year to boost manufacturing, but building new chip factories isn't quick, so even with all this momentum, scaling up takes time.