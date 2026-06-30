Micron revenue up more than 346% to $41.4B this quarter Business Jun 30, 2026

Micron just pulled off a massive leap in revenue, up more than 346% to $41.4 billion this quarter, all thanks to the exploding demand for memory chips powering AI.

Their net income soared too, hitting $28.24 billion, which is roughly 15 times more than last year.

After these results were released, Micron's market value shot past $1 trillion and its stock took off as investors bet big on AI tech.