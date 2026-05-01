Micron stock hits record $742.15 per share amid memory demand
Business
Micron's stock just hit a record $742.15 a share, up an eye-popping 690% from last year.
What's driving this? Huge demand for its memory chips (like DRAM, NAND, and HBM), thanks to the explosion of AI tech and next-gen data centers.
Micron reports $23.86B Q2 2026 revenue
Micron crushed its second-quarter 2026 earnings with $23.86 billion in revenue, a 196% jump, and strong profits.
The company is now a global leader in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which powers AI GPUs, and its entire 2026 supply is already sold out.
"The bottleneck in AI advancement has moved. It is no longer about the processor. It is about the memory. ", making it one of the hottest names in tech right now.