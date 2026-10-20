Micron Taiwan workers plan Thursday strike over profit sharing
Business
Micron employees in Taiwan are planning a strike this Thursday, pushing for a clear and fair profit-sharing plan.
The action lines up with union talks covering most of the company's 15,000 workers at its key Taoyuan and Taichung chip plants.
Workers say they want a bigger share of the company's success.
Micron unions demand 83 months' bonus
Unions are asking for a one-time bonus worth 83 months' salary and quarterly bonuses equal to 15% of Micron's operating profits.
They turned down an earlier offer of up to 68 months' salary, saying it wasn't enough.
With over half of Micron's chips made in Taiwan, how this plays out could really matter for both the company and its people.