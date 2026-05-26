Micron Technology crosses $1 trillion amid rising AI memory demand
Business
Micron Technology, a big name in memory chips, just crossed the $1 trillion mark in market value for the first time.
This milestone is all about AI: as more devices and tech rely on AI, they need faster memory, and Micron is delivering.
The hype grew even bigger when UBS bumped its price target from $535 to $1,625 per share, sending Micron's stock up 18% in a single day.
Micron set to lead memory technology
Micron isn't slowing down.
With these moves, Micron looks set to keep leading the pack in memory tech.