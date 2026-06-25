Micron Technology overtakes Meta to reach $1.393 trillion market cap
Business
Micron Technology has officially edged past Meta Platforms in market capitalization, hitting $1.393 trillion on Thursday.
This big moment comes after Micron's upbeat financial outlook and a surge in demand for AI infrastructure, which sent its stock soaring by 18.5%.
Micron reveals $22 billion memory orders
Micron revealed $22 billion worth of precommitted memory chip orders from customers, signaling just how hot the AI space is right now.
These wins have helped Micron bounce back from recent challenges and secure its spot as a major player in the rapidly growing world of AI tech.