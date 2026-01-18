Micron to acquire Taiwan fab for $1.8B

Why should you care?

This move is aimed at increasing capacity to meet the world's growing demand for memory solutions, including demand tied to AI and other compute-intensive applications.

Micron's Manish Bhatia says the new site "complements our current Taiwan operations" and shows how crucial Taiwan remains in global tech supply chains—even as the US invests at home.

After the sale, Powerchip will relocate but still team up with Micron on some projects, making this a win-win for both companies and a boost for future tech innovation.