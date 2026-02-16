Micron to start semiconductor production in India by February 2026
Micron, a major US chipmaker, is set to start making semiconductor chips in India by February 2026.
Announced by S Krishnan from the Ministry of Electronics and IT, this move is part of India's push to grow its tech manufacturing through the India Semiconductor Mission.
It's a big step for India's place in global tech.
Micron's tech to boost AI tools
At the recent IndiaAI Impact Summit, Krishnan highlighted how Micron's advanced memory tech will help power better AI tools.
The government wants more private investment in data centers so that affordable AI resources reach students, startups, and researchers.
With the government clarifying the tax treatment of overseas entities and plenty of renewable energy, India hopes to attract global players and become a key spot for future tech development.