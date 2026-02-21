Micron's Gujarat plant to kickstart India's semiconductor journey

The new $2.75 billion plant will assemble and package memory chips used worldwide, powered by a workforce in India, while Micron also operates R&D centers in Bangalore and Hyderabad . It shows how India is stepping up as a tech hub.

Opportunities for young engineers and innovators

India's chip market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, thanks to booming demand for smartphones, cars, and data centers.

With government support through the India Semiconductor Mission, this could mean more opportunities for young engineers, innovators, and anyone excited about tech shaping the future.