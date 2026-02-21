Micron's Gujarat plant to kickstart India's semiconductor journey
Micron, a major US chipmaker, is planning India's first big semiconductor facility in Gujarat; the source does not specify a launch date.
Micron's CEO calls the plan "pioneering."
This marks India's entry into the global chip-making scene and could be a game-changer for tech and jobs here.
Plant will assemble and package memory chips
The new $2.75 billion plant will assemble and package memory chips used worldwide, powered by a workforce in India, while Micron also operates R&D centers in Bangalore and Hyderabad.
It shows how India is stepping up as a tech hub.
Opportunities for young engineers and innovators
India's chip market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, thanks to booming demand for smartphones, cars, and data centers.
With government support through the India Semiconductor Mission, this could mean more opportunities for young engineers, innovators, and anyone excited about tech shaping the future.