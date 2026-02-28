Micron's new chip factory in India is huge
Micron just launched a massive new chip facility in Sanand, Gujarat—think 500,000 sq ft of ultra-clean space.
This place will turn silicon wafers into memory chips and storage that power everything from AI to your next laptop.
The Sanand site required three and a half times the iron used in the Eiffel Tower, and its concrete use is equivalent to that used in 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
It's packed with high-tech systems for airflow and temperature, plus top certifications for quality and sustainability.
Basically, it's built to make chips reliably at scale.
Micron's 1st made-in-India memory modules just shipped to Dell
Micron is already rolling out commercial production, aiming for tens of millions of chips in 2026—and even more after that.
Their first made-in-India memory modules just shipped to Dell for local laptops, marking a major step forward for India's tech scene.