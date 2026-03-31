Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta eye $635B AI infrastructure investment
Business
Big Tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta are gearing up to pour $635 billion into building out their AI infrastructure in 2026, a massive jump from last year's $383 billion estimate.
But there's a catch: rising energy prices could seriously shake up these ambitious plans.
Energy costs risk curbing AI investment
Melissa Otto from S&P Global points out that if energy prices stay high, tech companies might have to rethink how much they're investing, and this could even ripple through the stock market.
Since AI data centers use huge amounts of power, any spike in energy costs doesn't just hit big tech; it can also impact consumers and businesses globally.