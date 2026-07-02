Microsoft and Lightstorm announce 3,600km undersea cable boosting India's AI
Microsoft and Lightstorm, along with Tata Communications, NEC Corporation, Singapore Telecommunications, and Singapore's ASEAN Cableship, are planning to build a new 3,600-kilometer undersea cable (I-2SEA) to link India with Malaysia and Singapore.
Announced on Thursday, this project is all about boosting India's AI and cloud computing power, especially as global tech giants like Meta and Alphabet have announced data centers in Machilipatnam.
I-2SEA set to go live 2029
The I-2SEA cable is set to go live by late 2029, expanding Lightstorm's AI and cloud zones in India from 19 to 29.
Right now, India has 17 active submarine cables, but many more are on the way as the country's data center capacity could grow five times by 2030.
In short: faster connections and more digital growth ahead!