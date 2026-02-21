Meet Asha Sharma, Microsoft's new Indian-origin gaming chief

Microsoft has appointed Asha Sharma as the latest CEO of its gaming division, a major leadership shift in Xbox's history. She succeeds Phil Spencer, who is retiring after nearly four decades at the company. The move comes at a crucial time for Microsoft Gaming, which is dealing with slowing revenue growth and rising costs amid a fierce competition in the global console and content market.

Strategic direction Sharma's vision for Xbox and her leadership experience Sharma, who will report directly to Satya Nadella, Microsoft's Chairman and Chief Executive, has said she would focus on Xbox's core audience while adapting to a rapidly evolving gaming landscape. This includes subscription services, cloud gaming, and also large-scale acquisitions. Before her new role at Microsoft Gaming, Sharma held senior leadership positions at major tech companies such as Instacart and Meta.

Career highlights Career highlights and education Sharma's career has largely revolved around scaling platforms, managing big teams, and guiding products through periods of rapid growth. She has a business degree from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management.

Advertisement

Industry pressures Microsoft's gaming challenges and the role of new leadership The leadership change comes as Microsoft Gaming faces several challenges. Gaming revenue has declined in recent quarters, hardware prices have surged due to cost pressures, and consumer spending remains uncertain. At the same time, Microsoft is still integrating Activision Blizzard, acquired in 2023 for $69 billion. Sharma's experience in operations, platforms, and AI suggests that Microsoft is counting on a leader who can balance content with technology and business discipline.

Advertisement