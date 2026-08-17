Microsoft approves Horizon 1 in IREN's $9.7B data center plan

IREN wants to grow its AI-cloud revenue from $134.5 million to more than $4 billion by the end of 2026, and has already secured most of that through contracts.

But hitting these targets depends on getting the next three Horizon sites approved and running smoothly.

The company's next earnings report is expected to report its next earnings results on August 27.

Watch for updates, especially since most current income still comes from Bitcoin mining, not AI yet.