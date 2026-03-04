Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella isn't worried about AI bubble

'There should be and will be GDP growth'

Nadella was asked about OpenAI's massive $110 billion fundraising and said the real question is whether AI is driving measurable economic output.

He said that "there should be and will be GDP growth. That's the real test of any of this."

Even though Microsoft skipped OpenAI's latest funding round (which included Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank), the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI is still going strong.