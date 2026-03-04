Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella isn't worried about AI bubble
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella isn't worried about an "AI bubble."
On a recent podcast, he said what really matters is how AI actually helps people and the economy—not just hype or speculation.
He believes seeing AI in action across industries will calm those bubble fears.
'There should be and will be GDP growth'
Nadella was asked about OpenAI's massive $110 billion fundraising and said the real question is whether AI is driving measurable economic output.
He said that "there should be and will be GDP growth. That's the real test of any of this."
Even though Microsoft skipped OpenAI's latest funding round (which included Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank), the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI is still going strong.