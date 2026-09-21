Microsoft commits $20.5B to build sustainable AI infrastructure in India
Business
Microsoft has committed $20.5 billion to India to make it a benchmark for AI infrastructure in Asia and the Global South.
Puneet Chandok, who heads Microsoft India and South Asia, says they are focused on building this up sustainably, including zero water use at their new facilities.
Part of this plan is a brand-new, AI-ready region in Hyderabad, which will be their fourth region in the country.
Microsoft trains 20 million Indians in AI
Microsoft is not stopping at infrastructure: they have also promised to train 20 million Indians in AI skills by 2030, aiming to make sure people stay at the heart of all these tech advances.
Plus, they are doubling down on clean energy, hoping to set a new standard for responsible tech growth.