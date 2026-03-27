Microsoft down 24% in 1st quarter amid massive AI spending

Analysts back Microsoft despite $146B capex

Even though the company projects $146 billion in capital expenditures for fiscal 2026 (year ending June 2026) (which has some folks worrying about slower software growth), most analysts are still backing Microsoft's AI push.

In fact, 63 out of 67 analysts recommend buying the stock, expecting it to bounce back strong, though right now, shares are trading well below their usual average, showing that investors are still a bit cautious.