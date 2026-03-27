Microsoft embraces 'AI-first' strategy, focuses on adaptability

Major HR restructuring underway

Along with this shift, Microsoft is restructuring its human resources team. Leslia Lawson Sims will now head People and Culture after Lindsay-Rae McIntyre steps down on March 31.

Engineering human resources is coming together under Mel Simpson, while Nathalie D'Hers will use data to boost employee experience.

There's also a fresh workforce acceleration team led by Justin Thenutai to level up skills and teamwork, part of Microsoft's push for agility after last year's layoffs and return-to-office rules.