Microsoft embraces 'AI-first' strategy, focuses on adaptability
Microsoft is switching gears to an "AI-first" strategy, aiming to move faster and be more adaptable.
Chief People Officer Amy Coleman says it's time to scale adaptability and help set a new pace, which basically means ditching old routines for a more flexible, learning-focused vibe, especially as the company goes through some leadership changes.
Major HR restructuring underway
Along with this shift, Microsoft is restructuring its human resources team. Leslia Lawson Sims will now head People and Culture after Lindsay-Rae McIntyre steps down on March 31.
Engineering human resources is coming together under Mel Simpson, while Nathalie D'Hers will use data to boost employee experience.
There's also a fresh workforce acceleration team led by Justin Thenutai to level up skills and teamwork, part of Microsoft's push for agility after last year's layoffs and return-to-office rules.