Microsoft ends multibillion-dollar Texas data center deal with NVIDIA-backed nScale
Business
Microsoft has decided not to move forward with a multibillion-dollar data center partnership with Nscale, an NVIDIA-backed AI company.
The proposed Texas project would have expanded their collaboration, but Microsoft pulled out, just like it did earlier this year from Nscale's Essex data center due to long power delays expected into the 2030s.
Nscale seeks $45B Anthropic AI deal
Even after this setback, Nscale isn't slowing down. It's now talking with Anthropic (the team behind Claude) about a huge $45 billion AI computing deal.
After Nscale filed for a US initial public offering in September, Nscale had high hopes for major partnerships, and while things haven't gone exactly as planned, it's still optimistic about making a mark in the fast-moving AI world.