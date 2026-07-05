Microsoft EU report shows profits routed to Ireland and Luxembourg

Microsoft fights $29 billion IRS claim

Meanwhile, Microsoft claimed single-digit profit margins, sometimes barely 5% in high-tax countries like Germany, France, and Italy. This has sparked questions about its tax practices.

The company is also fighting a $29 billion claim from the IRS over shifting profits around.

Despite global efforts to crack down on corporate tax avoidance, including new EU rules for transparency, US corporations still managed to dodge $40 billion in taxes last year thanks to loopholes in international agreements.