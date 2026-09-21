Microsoft evaluates new data centers across northern and western India
Microsoft is evaluating expanding its data center footprint in northern and western India, aiming to keep up with the country's growing demand for AI tech.
The final call will depend on things like power supply, local demand, and even earthquake safety.
Right now, Microsoft already runs four cloud regions here, with Hyderabad set for more growth.
Microsoft committed $20.5B and employs 23,500
Microsoft has committed $20.5 billion into India so far and employs 23,500 people, including a big team of engineers.
They're also building a new Noida campus next year and rolling out projects like Copilot developed right here.
Future data centers will sync up with the electricity grid and be built in a sustainable way where the water consumption is limited, showing Microsoft's push for sustainability and local innovation.