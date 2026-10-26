Microsoft exits Nscale Essex data center deal citing grid delays

Nscale, hoping for a $35 billion US stock market debut, now faces a major setback since it planned to fill the facility with 23,000 NVIDIA AI chips.

This isn't just about one company: Microsoft's move highlights bigger headaches for the U.K.'s AI infrastructure: grid problems and high energy costs have already stalled other projects too.

Still, Nscale says it's sticking around and looking at new energy solutions, with backing from NVIDIA and other investors.