Microsoft grants Indian clients full sovereign control over their data
Microsoft just announced that its Indian clients will now get "full sovereign control" over their data, meaning they decide where it's stored and who holds the keys.
This comes after the July 2025 incident where cloud services for Nayara Energy were suspended due to international sanctions, highlighting why local control matters.
Puneet Chandok, Microsoft's South Asia president, says this move puts power back in the hands of Indian users while keeping everything in line with local laws.
Microsoft opens Hyderabad data center $20.5B
To back this up, Microsoft has opened a new data center in Hyderabad and is committing $20.5 billion in India data center spending.
They're focusing on Azure, sovereign cloud services, in-country data residency, and confidential compute to help businesses and government projects like e-Sanjeevani grow, while making sure everyone's data stays safe and local.
Chandok sums it up: Microsoft wants to build trust by giving India real control over its digital future.