Microsoft grants Indian clients full sovereign control over their data

Microsoft just announced that its Indian clients will now get "full sovereign control" over their data, meaning they decide where it's stored and who holds the keys.

This comes after the July 2025 incident where cloud services for Nayara Energy were suspended due to international sanctions, highlighting why local control matters.

Puneet Chandok, Microsoft's South Asia president, says this move puts power back in the hands of Indian users while keeping everything in line with local laws.