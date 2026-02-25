Microsoft is under investigation in Japan for its cloud services
Japan's Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) just raided Microsoft's Tokyo office, looking into whether the company's Windows Server and Microsoft 365 licenses unfairly push customers toward its own Azure cloud instead of rivals like AWS or Google Cloud.
The JFTC launched an on-site inspection in February 2026.
Microsoft's cloud services under global scrutiny
This isn't just about one company—regulators in Japan and around the world are cracking down on tech giants to keep digital markets fair.
If Microsoft is making it tough or expensive for people to use other cloud services, it could mean less choice and higher costs for everyone.
The JFTC is even reaching out to Microsoft's US headquarters as part of this bigger global push for fair play in tech.