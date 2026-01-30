Microsoft just had its worst day in years—here's what happened

This was Microsoft 's worst trading day since the pandemic crash in 2020. Shares fell intraday before closing at $433.5—a major drag on the S&P 500 that day.

What caused the tumble?

Even though Microsoft reported solid Q2 numbers—$81.3 billion revenue (up 17%) and a big jump in earnings per share—investors were let down by Azure cloud growth coming in below expectations, despite capital expenditures rising to $37.5 billion and increased spending on AI infrastructure.