Microsoft launches frontier company with $2.5 billion and 6,000 engineers

Judson Althoff, Satya Nadella outline frontier priorities

Judson Althoff, Microsoft's commercial business CEO, says this new division blends deep industry know-how with solid engineering and change management, so businesses can keep improving and see real results.

The team is focused on making workflows smoother, swapping expensive models for more affordable ones, and keeping enterprise data safe.

CEO Satya Nadella adds that the goal is to empower companies to create AI that gets smarter over time.

This move follows similar trends in tech, like AWS's push for custom AI solutions.