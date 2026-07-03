Microsoft launches frontier company with $2.5 billion and 6,000 engineers
Microsoft just rolled out the Frontier Company, dropping $2.5 billion to help businesses make their AI work smarter and faster.
With 6,000 engineers on board, they're teaming up with companies to build and upgrade AI systems that actually fit each industry's needs.
Judson Althoff, Satya Nadella outline frontier priorities
Judson Althoff, Microsoft's commercial business CEO, says this new division blends deep industry know-how with solid engineering and change management, so businesses can keep improving and see real results.
The team is focused on making workflows smoother, swapping expensive models for more affordable ones, and keeping enterprise data safe.
CEO Satya Nadella adds that the goal is to empower companies to create AI that gets smarter over time.
This move follows similar trends in tech, like AWS's push for custom AI solutions.