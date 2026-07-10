Microsoft lays off 4,800 and faces backlash over H-1B approvals
Microsoft just announced 4,800 layoffs, including 1,600 from Xbox, and people aren't happy.
Things got even more heated when news broke that the company was cleared to hire over 2,200 workers through the H-1B visa program.
Critics say this move puts American jobs at risk, but Microsoft insists the cuts were about business needs and that both local and H-1B employees were affected.
H-1B faces criticism and federal probe
The layoffs have put fresh attention on the H-1B visa program, which some argue lets companies swap out American workers for cheaper international talent.
Congressman Riley Moore called the program a "scam" and wants it gone, while The Project for Immigration Reform is backing him up.
To add to it all, Vice-President JD Vance has announced a federal investigation into possible visa fraud that has started.
Asha Sharma cites slimmer profits
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma explained that tough financial times, especially slimmer profits than rivals, forced these job cuts.
She says restructuring is meant to give Xbox a fresh start.
The whole situation has sparked lots of debate about tech jobs and who gets them in today's economy.