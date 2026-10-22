Xbox mandates 4-day office attendance: Who does it apply to?
What's the story
Microsoft has announced a new policy mandating most of its Xbox employees to work from the office four days a week. The decision, revealed in an internal memo obtained by The Verge, is part of Microsoft's effort to "create more opportunities for people to work together." The change will take effect on February 1, 2027, and will apply only to Xbox employees in Puget Sound who live within 50 commuting miles of Studio D.
Policy explanation
Pearson explains rationale behind new policy
Jacinda Chislum Pearson, Xbox's Chief People Officer, explained the reasoning behind the new policy in her memo.
She said, "We have thousands of Xbox employees within commuting distance of Redmond."
The proximity makes it easier for teams to collaborate in person, review work, resolve issues, and make decisions without having to schedule another meeting.
Policy specifics
Who does the new policy apply to?
The new four-day in-office requirement will only apply to employees who are within commuting distance of Microsoft's corporate campus in Redmond, Washington.
Pearson's memo also hinted that "established in-office practices" for Xbox studios would remain unchanged under this new policy.
Microsoft has had exemptions for its return-to-office rules for certain roles, and Xbox employees with existing exemptions will have to resubmit them again.
Policy context
Microsoft's return-to-office announcement coincides with upcoming layoffs
The announcement of the new return-to-office policy comes a day after reports surfaced about Microsoft's plans to announce more Xbox layoffs this month, as well as in November and January.
In July, Microsoft had announced its intention to cut around 20% of Xbox jobs by the end of its financial year in June 2027.
Collaboration focus
In-person collaboration emphasized for Xbox teams
The updated return-to-office policy is also being promoted as one that "should be worth the investment" of commuting into the office, especially for those 40-80km away.
Pearson emphasized, "Leaders should be present, and coming into the office should not mean spending the same day on Teams calls from a different building."
She added that time spent in-person should be used to review work, solve problems, and play games together.