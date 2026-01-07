Teams in Gaming, Azure, and Sales are likely to be affected

Microsoft may lay off 10% of employees this month: Report

By Mudit Dube 01:27 pm Jan 07, 202601:27 pm

What's the story

Microsoft is planning a major round of layoffs, with teams in Gaming, Azure, and Sales likely to be affected. The move could see between 5% and 10% of its global workforce being impacted, according to a report by HR Digest. The company has not yet confirmed or denied the reports of these impending job cuts, which are likely to be announced in the third week of January.