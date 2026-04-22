Microsoft names Daniel Shapero LinkedIn CEO Roslansky remains Microsoft EVP
Business
Microsoft named Daniel Shapero as the new CEO of LinkedIn.
He is taking over from Ryan Roslansky, who led LinkedIn since 2020 and is now continuing as executive vice president at Microsoft with expanded responsibilities within the company's office productivity group.
Daniel Shapero rose through LinkedIn ranks
Shapero has been with LinkedIn since 2008 and worked his way up through key roles like chief operating officer and chief business officer.
He shared on LinkedIn that he feels grateful for the company's culture and is excited to step into this new role with a deep sense of responsibility.