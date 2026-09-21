Microsoft opens Hyderabad cloud region, 4th India region for AI
Business
Microsoft just launched a brand-new cloud region in Hyderabad, marking its fourth one in India.
This move is all about meeting the growing demand for cloud and AI services, not just across India, but also for Asia and the Global South.
The Hyderabad center joins Microsoft's existing regions in Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai.
Microsoft scouting future data center sites
Puneet Chandok, the tech giant's president for India and South Asia, shared that the company is actively scouting more locations for future data centers, both within India and globally.
He pointed out that building these facilities takes time.
With Hyderabad now live, Microsoft says it's positioning it as a strategic hub for Asia and the Global South.