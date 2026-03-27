Microsoft pauses hiring in North America and cloud sales teams

Microsoft isn't alone in this trend

Microsoft isn't alone: Meta and Amazon have also made big cuts in recent months, with Meta reported to be planning layoffs that could affect up to 20% of its workforce (and reportedly laying off a few hundred people across teams) and Amazon cutting 30,000 corporate roles to get more efficient with AI.

Even so, Microsoft is still hiring for its Copilot AI tool teams, showing that while some areas are slowing down, AI work is definitely still a priority.