Microsoft poaches 20 DeepMind employees to boost AI efforts
Microsoft just hired around 20 former Google DeepMind employees, with recruitment efforts spearheaded by DeepMind's co-founder Mustafa Suleyman.
Big names like Adam Sadovsky and Amar Subramanya are on board, all to help Microsoft level up its AI game—especially for projects like the Copilot chatbot that's taking on ChatGPT.
Microsoft vs Google: The AI talent tug-of-war
This hiring spree shows how fierce the competition is between Microsoft, Google, and Meta for top AI minds.
Microsoft is offering flexible work setups and solid pay (though not quite as high as Meta's).
At the same time, both Microsoft and Google are pouring billions into data centers to keep up with fast-growing tech demands—so expect even more rapid innovation ahead.