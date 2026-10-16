Microsoft Research offers 12-week Ph.D. internships in machine learning, statistics
Looking to dive into cutting-edge AI? Microsoft Research is inviting Ph.D. students currently enrolled in a doctoral degree program in computer science or a related STEM field for multiple 12-week research internships in its Machine Learning and Statistics group in New England.
Interns will get hands-on with projects like generative AI, large language models, and reinforcement learning, all while working three days a week on-site.
Applications September to April, ₹6.46L-₹13.86L
You'll need to be enrolled in a Ph.D. program in computer science or a related STEM field, and ready to work from your manager's location.
Applications are open from September to April (or until spots fill up), and you'll need reference letters, a cover letter, and research samples.
Pay ranges from ₹6.46 lakh to ₹13.86 lakh per month depending on the city (pretty great for an internship)!
Interested?