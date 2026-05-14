Microsoft seeks inception talks to reduce reliance on OpenAI
Microsoft is on the hunt for new AI partners, hoping to rely less on OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.
It has been in talks with Inception, a Stanford-born startup working on cutting-edge language models, after previously considering Cursor but dropping out due to regulatory hurdles.
The goal? Build its own next-gen AI and stay ahead in the tech race.
SpaceX strikes deal with Cursor
Competition for top AI talent is fierce: SpaceX just struck a deal with Cursor after Microsoft stepped back, and Inception is looking for a price of over $1 billion.
Meanwhile, OpenAI's deal with Microsoft has loosened since late 2025, and most recently in late April 2026 OpenAI was given the freedom to build some products with rivals (such as Amazon).
With big money and bigger ambitions at play, expect more shake-ups in the world of artificial intelligence.