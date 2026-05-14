Microsoft seeks inception talks to reduce reliance on OpenAI

SpaceX strikes deal with Cursor

Competition for top AI talent is fierce: SpaceX just struck a deal with Cursor after Microsoft stepped back, and Inception is looking for a price of over $1 billion.

Meanwhile, OpenAI's deal with Microsoft has loosened since late 2025, and most recently in late April 2026 OpenAI was given the freedom to build some products with rivals (such as Amazon).

With big money and bigger ambitions at play, expect more shake-ups in the world of artificial intelligence.