Microsoft seeks legal engineer to modernize legal work with AI
Microsoft is looking for a Legal Engineer to blend legal expertise with AI and tech, helping modernize how its legal team works.
The job sits within the Corporate, External, and Legal Affairs (CELA) group and pays $185,900 to $278,900 a year in places like San Francisco and New York City.
Law degree, active license, 6 years
This role means teaming up with lawyers and engineers to build smart AI tools that make legal work smoother and more efficient.
You'll also design systems to track how AI is used and spot new trends.
To apply, you'll need a law degree, an active license to practice law in a jurisdiction and be capable of meeting admission requirements in the relevant jurisdiction, at least six years of experience as a practicing attorney or equivalent experience, and an interest in shaping the future of law with technology.