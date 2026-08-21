Microsoft seeks legal engineer to modernize legal work with AI

This role means teaming up with lawyers and engineers to build smart AI tools that make legal work smoother and more efficient.

You'll also design systems to track how AI is used and spot new trends.

To apply, you'll need a law degree, an active license to practice law in a jurisdiction and be capable of meeting admission requirements in the relevant jurisdiction, at least six years of experience as a practicing attorney or equivalent experience, and an interest in shaping the future of law with technology.