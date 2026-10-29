Microsoft posts record revenue for 10th consecutive quarter, hits $92.3B
What's the story
Microsoft has announced its latest quarterly earnings, posting a record revenue of $92.3 billion, an impressive 19% growth from the same period last year. This marks the tech giant's 10th consecutive quarter of setting new revenue records. The company's net income also saw a significant increase, reaching $36.6 billion, up by 32% on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis compared to the previous year.
Cloud success
Microsoft Cloud drives record revenue
A major contributor to Microsoft's record-breaking income this quarter is the performance of Microsoft Cloud.
The segment generated $63.9 billion in revenue, a whopping 30% increase over the same period last year.
However, not all of this cloud revenue can be directly linked to artificial intelligence (AI). For instance, Microsoft 365 alone accounted for nearly $28 billion in revenue during the quarter.
Azure earnings
Azure leads the charge
Microsoft's cloud platform, Azure, was the biggest revenue generator for the company this quarter, bringing in $33.2 billion.
Again, it's worth noting that not all of this revenue is directly tied to AI technology.
Enterprises use Azure for a wide range of traditional software and Software as a Service (SaaS) applications.
AI collaboration
OpenAI partnership pays off
Microsoft also reported $10 billion in revenue from its partnership with OpenAI.
Despite expanding to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle, and others, OpenAI still relies heavily on Microsoft's cloud services for many of its operations.
This collaboration has significantly boosted Microsoft's bottom line and further highlights the growing importance of AI in today's tech landscape.
Investment surge
Microsoft ramps up capital expenditures
In line with its growing revenue and future commitments, Microsoft has also ramped up its capital expenditures.
The company reported a record high of $45.2 billion in capital expenditures for the quarter.
This investment is aimed at preparing the company to deliver on its future revenue commitments under existing contracts with AI labs, further solidifying Microsoft's position as a leader in the tech industry.