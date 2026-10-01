Microsoft shares gain 37.5% and $1 trillion on AI cloud
Business
Microsoft just had a massive run: its stock jumped 37.5% between July and September, adding $1 trillion to its value. That's the best quarter the company's seen since the late 1990s!
The big driver? Huge demand for AI-powered tools and cloud services, especially strong AI demand and cloud growth.
Analysts nearly unanimous buy recommendation
Analysts are pretty much all-in on Microsoft right now: out of 72 tracked by Bloomberg, almost everyone says "buy," and nobody recommends selling.
The company is expected to keep growing fast, with revenue projected to rise another 18% by fiscal 2027.
Plus, compared to Apple, Microsoft's stock is still considered a bargain, making it even more attractive.