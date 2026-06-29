Microsoft shares plunge 17% in June amid AI spending concerns Business Jun 29, 2026

Microsoft's stock took a big hit in June 2026, dropping 17%, its steepest monthly fall since 2000.

The slide wiped out over $570 billion from its market value, mostly because investors are worried about how much Microsoft is spending on AI and what that means for classic products like Word and Excel.

The stock touched its lowest point of the year before rebounding a bit at the end of the month.