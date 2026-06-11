Microsoft signs alt carbon deal to buy 36,920t carbon credits Business Jun 11, 2026

Microsoft just signed a three-year deal with Bengaluru's Alt Carbon to buy 36,920 metric tons of carbon dioxide removal credits by 2029.

The credits will come from Alt Carbon's Darjeeling Revival Project in eastern India, and this is Microsoft's first enhanced rock weathering partnership in Asia.

There's also room for more credits if milestones are met, showing Microsoft is serious about hitting its climate goals.