Microsoft signs alt carbon deal to buy 36,920t carbon credits
Microsoft just signed a three-year deal with Bengaluru's Alt Carbon to buy 36,920 metric tons of carbon dioxide removal credits by 2029.
The credits will come from Alt Carbon's Darjeeling Revival Project in eastern India, and this is Microsoft's first enhanced rock weathering partnership in Asia.
There's also room for more credits if milestones are met, showing Microsoft is serious about hitting its climate goals.
Alt Carbon issues nearly 10,000 credits
Alt Carbon works with more than 35,000 farmers across 80,000 acres in India using crushed basalt that reacts with rainwater and CO2 to lock away carbon for good.
They've already issued nearly 10,000 carbon credits, the most worldwide for this method, and expect another 15,000 by year-end.
Emerging markets now 26% issuance share
Emerging-market suppliers now make up 26% of global carbon-removal credit issuances (up from just 2% in 2022),
and this partnership highlights how India is becoming a major player as demand for verified credits keeps growing.