Microsoft tightens human rights safeguards after Unit 8200 cloud misuse
Business
Microsoft is rolling out stricter human rights safeguards after its cloud platform was used by Israel's Unit 8200 to monitor Palestinian phone calls, something that broke Microsoft's own rules.
After the news came out last year, Microsoft quickly cut off the military's access to its cloud and AI tools.
Microsoft to tighten vetting, review usage
Now, Microsoft says it will tighten vetting for national security deals and will regularly review how its tech is used in sensitive regions.
Activist groups like No Azure for Apartheid are still pushing for more transparency.
The company also clarified that top leaders, including CEO Satya Nadella, weren't aware of the misuse, saying, "it does not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians."